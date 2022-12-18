Abg Jo: Export of new energy will boost state’s income to RM11 bln in 2025

KUCHING (Dec 18): Sarawak’s income is expected to increase to RM11 billion in 2025 once its new source of energy can be exported, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying Sarawak can be proud of being the most advanced state in the country in the development of new energy such as hydrogen and with regard to carbon storage.

“These are all new ways to increase income. When we can generate income, only then would investment come in. When we have income, we can modernise our economy. We can set up a Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“Furthermore, we need to save the income because we need liquidity. Our savings must be there,” he was quoted saying during the closing of the High-Performance Team (HPT) Retreat 2022 for Sarawak Civil Service at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Kedah on Saturday.

Abang Johari called on the state’s civil servants to adopt a culture of innovation in line with the rapidly changing world, stressing that the future depends on utilisation of new methods – including the use of technology – when performing daily tasks.

“That is why we (Sarawak government) implemented the digital economy (policy) and I (had) instructed the State Secretary to immediately organise the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (in 2017) because we know that technology is advancing and the world depends on technology.

“And the new economy is based on digital methods,” he said.

At the same time, the Premier hoped civil servants would be aware of every initiative implemented by the Sarawak government, especially the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to facilitate better public service delivery.

“All state civil servants need to understand and have a shared commitment to achieve what has been outlined in the PCDS, of which is to drive Sarawak to become a developed state in Malaysia with a high income,” he said.

Abang Johari also said allocations will be provided to enable officers at the middle management level to continue their studies even abroad and improve their skills and competency.

“If they want to advance themselves to PhD level, if there are institutions that can accept them, we can do it, and this includes (going to) Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Oxford University, Stanford University or Silicon Valley. We must give exposure to civil servants.

“And I will provide allocation for civil servants to continue their studies,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said Sarawak civil servants have given their commitment to ensure that the state’s agenda will be successfully achieved.

He said Abang Johari, whom he named as ‘Father of Innovation’ had moved fast in introducing numerous innovative ideas since assuming the state’s leadership.

“As such, the Sarawak civil service must also move as fast as the Premier to keep up with his momentum,” he said.

The State Secretary also said all heads of departments will continue to go frequently to the ground to keep tabs of the developments going on in all districts.

He also paid tribute to past state secretaries Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Datuk Amar Jaul Samion as pioneers in initiating the annual retreat which served as an effective avenue to bring Sarawak forward.

The four-day retreat is attended by more than 200 heads of departments and officers from all the state agencies, departments, statutory bodies, local authorities and GLCs.

The retreat ‘themed Revisit, Rethink and Recharge’ aimed to gauge new ideas and innovations to enhance the service of the state civil service.

A total of eight papers were presented and deliberated, namely SCS Talent Development and Management; Enforcement and Safety; Rural Transformation; Digital Economy; Revenue Reengineering for Local Authorities; Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030; Development of Local Talent Management and Foreign Workers; and Residents and District Offices Divisional Transformation.

Also present were state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; State Attorney General Datuk Seri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid; State Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; deputy state secretaries; permanent secretaries; and heads of departments.