Apau Koyan Heritage Centre construction works set to start next year, says Murum rep

BELAGA (Dec 18): The construction works of the RM15 million Apau Koyan Heritage Centre is set to commence next year, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

He said the meaningful project is fully funded by the Sarawak government.

“Let us pray this project will run smoothly in the future which will become one of the latest attractions in Apau Koyan and will be able to give an impact to the economy and social development of the local community,” he said in a Facebook post following the opening of Pesta Apau Koyan 2022 on Dec 15.

Chukpai pointed out that this was the last time that the three-day carnival from Dec 15-17 was held at the existing site, as the next edition of the carnival would be held at the new Apau Koyan Heritage Centre.

The official closing ceremony of the carnival last night was graced by Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions).

Chukpai congratulated all parties that were involved in organising the programme namely the Belaga district office, Sungai Asap sub-district office, Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), local community leaders, relevant government agencies and the private sector.

He also expressed his gratitude to all sponsors especially the SEB for their support and contribution in ensuring the success of the programme.

“Pesta Apau Koyan was first introduced in 2013, with various names such as Pesta Bakun (2013), Pesta Asap (2015), Pesta Apau Koyan and Bakun Fest (2017) and Pesta Apau Koyan in 2019,” he said.

He said among the activities held include futsal, football, traditional sports, stage performance, parade and cultural competition, Keligit and Belawan, booth exhibition and stalls.

“We are very fortunate as a local people to have the opportunity to be involved in this carnival and be able to witness the uniqueness of our culture that may not be found anywhere else,” he added.

Chukpai said among the objectives of the programme were to preserve and dignify the cultural heritage and customs of the Orang Ulu community in Apau Koyan.

According to him, the tribes of the Orang Ulu were Kayan, Kenyah, Punan, Penan, Kejaman, Sekapan, Lahanan, Ukit, Seping including other races such as Chinese, Malay, Iban, Bidayuh and local Bumiputera.

“Hopefully this Pesta Apau Koyan will continue to be one of the events that are looked forward to by the local residents to unite our community around Bakun Resettlement Scheme Sungai Asap, and the rest of the Murum-Belaga in particular in our efforts to preserve the customs, culture and arts of our Orang Ulu,” said Chukpai.