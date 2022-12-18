Batang Kali landslide: Police summon campsite operation, two workers to assist in probe

BATANG KALI (Dec 18): The police have called the operator of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite and two of its workers yesterday to assist them in the investigation of the landslide tragedy that has so far claimed 24 lives.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the campsite operator, in his 50s, and two male workers, both in their 30s, came to the Hulu Selangor district police station to give their statements.

“We may be calling more parties involved to assist in the investigation, he told a joint media conference with Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis at the scene of the landslide here today.

Prior to this, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming had said that the campsite was operated without a license from the Hulu Selangor District Council.

In the incident at about 2.42am on Friday, a landslide of nearly 300 meters long and 70 meters high hit the campsite on Jalan Genting-Batang Kali here.

Meanwhile, Suffian said the 15 bodies of the landslide victims, comprising two adult men, eight adult women, two boys and three girls, were handed over to their next-of-kin yesterday.

He said nine more bodies were still at Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem and waiting to be claimed by their next of kin.

“We request the next of kin and family involved, or friends who know about this to go to Sungai Buloh Hospital to make identification to facilitate the return of the bodies to the family,” he said.

He said a special team had been set up at the hospital concerned to help manage matters on the documentation and handing over of the bodies to the families.

Today is the third day of the search and rescue operation. Of the 94 victims involved, nine are still missing. – Bernama