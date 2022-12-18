Batang Kali landslide: SAR for nine victims continues

BATANG KALI (Dec 18): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for nine more victims yet to be found in the landslide incident at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya here, continues today.

The operation, which was halted at 4am today, resumed at 9am, and involved a number of rescue personnel from various agencies, as well as the tracker dog unit and the use of heavy machinery.

The search area is believed still focused at three sectors, namely sector A (Hillview camp), sector B (Farmview camp) and sector C (near Riverside camp).

The weather today is still fine with media practitioners from various agencies starting to camp as early as 7 am at the scene of the incident.

As of yesterday afternoon, a total of 24 victims have been confirmed dead out of a total of 94 people involved in the tragedy. Sixty-one people have been rescued and nine are still missing.

In the incident at around 2.42am on Friday, a landslide of nearly 300 meters long and 70 meters high hit the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya on Jalan Genting-Batang Kali here. – Bernama