Bomba personnel catch snake, destroy hornet’s nest at two houses in Miri

MIRI (Dec 18): Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here were summoned to catch a snake and destroy a hornet’s nest at two houses yesterday.

Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team from Lutong fire station was deployed to the first house in Taman Bayshore after receiving a call at 6.55pm.

He said upon arrival, the team found the nest under a tree in the house compound.

“The team destroyed the nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 7.23pm.

Another team from Miri Central fire station was despatched to a house in Taman Tunku after receiving a call from a male complainant at 8.50pm.

“Upon arrival, the team conducted an inspection and spotted a cobra in the kitchen of the house.

“The team took about 13 minutes to catch the cobra before releasing it back into its habitat,” he said.

The operation ended at 9.15pm.