Brunei’s bodybuilder wins Mr Borneo 2022

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): Brunei’s top bodybuilder Zorizal Hj Johari outflexed his rivals to win the Mr Borneo 2022 at the Papar Community Hall on Saturday.

Fresh from winning a silver in the 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports (WBPF) Championships in Thailand recently, Zorizal was in his own class as he clinched top placing in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding event to clinch the coveted title.

Abd Aziz Hj Tuah ensured Brunei make a clean sweep of the two top placings when he finished second while Sabah’s Hyril Ariff was third.

Mohd Alimasdi Hj Alisa of Brunei and Paijar Apau of Sabah settled for fourth and fifth places respectively.

The main event was one of the three Open categories contested in the Mr Borneo 2022 Bodybuilding and Physique Championships.

The other two are the Men’s and Women’s Open Body Beautiful competitions.

The top three in the men’s competition were Russel De of Sabah followed by Hj Mohd Aidil Karim Hj Abd Wahid of Brunei and Brandon Joel of Sabah.

Tina Anak Nubib of Sarawak won the women’s contest with Sabah duo Flavia Juprin and Valerie John in second and third placings respectively.

Meanwhile, eight Closed categories were also featured in the championship, which was organised by the Pantai Manis Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM) in collaboration with the Sabah Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) and Papar District Office.

The tournament, which is an annual programme of SBBA, also had the support of the Sabah Sports Council (MSN Sabah) and Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF).

In the Men’s Bodybuilding below 60kg, the top three winners were Amrun Asmawi Sidie, Delvislee Sabidor and Noel Spencer Andreas while the Breezy Alfred Dennis won the 60.1kg to 75kg category beating Syaripudin Amir and Gerry Husin.

The Men’s Bodybuilding 65.1kg-70kg title went to Chai Fook On while Mohd Asraf Hamzah and Andreas Baritus settled for second and third placings respectively.

Zong Chien Hat took the Men’s Bodybuilding 70.1kg-75kg title beating Mohd Dzulkarnain and Jaya Salvatus while Hyril was the winner in the Men’s Bodybuilding 75.1kg-80kg with Paijar and Mohd Azlan in second and third placings respectively.

Joel Justin bagged two titles, the Men’s Bodybuilding 80kg and above and also the Men’s Physique. He bested Bob Frender James and David Sakai in the bodybuilding event and Fook on and Mohd Asraf in the Physique competition.

In the Women’s Physique event, Julita Maslan was the winner followed by Sharifah Atikah and Valerie John.

As for the Best Poser award, the winners were Bob Frender (men) and Julita (women).

Assistant Minister of Industrial Development and Pantai Manis assemblyman Mohd Tamin Zainal declared open the championship and presented the Mr Borneo title to Zorizal.

Among those present were Papar District Officer and organising chairman Hadzlan B. Jablee, and SBBA president Joannes Staneslous.

In all, around 200 bodybuilding and physique athletes from Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Brunei took part in the championships.