CNY Carnival to be revived next year

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) and the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will be jointly organising a four-day long Chinese New Year Carnival at Dataran Deasoka here from January 15 to 18 to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Announcing this in a statement on Sunday, FCAS president Tan Sri T.C Goh disclosed that the organisers will be inviting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor to officiate at the lighting ceremony to officially launch the carnival. Besides this, an invitation will also be extended to the Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang to grace the event as the special guest.

Goh who is also an advisor in the Sabah Economic Advisory Council announced this, after leading the FCAS leadership in a meeting cum discussion with the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City, Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and her senior officers, concerning the organising of the carnival.

Also present at the occasion were FCAS deputy president Datuk Susan Wong, vice president cum organising chairman of the carnival, Kapitan Fung Chung Fatt, vice president Kapitan Lim Vun Chan, treasurer-general Chen Ee Sheng, Women chief Shirley Wong, its Youth chief, Chang Jeng Yung, and Faradillah Hj Abdul Rani, head of DBKK Corporate Affairs.

Goh noted that the annual Chinese New Year Carnival jointly organized by FCAS and DBKK was a popular annual event for the people of various races, all these years. However, it was temporarily suspended when the Covid-19 hit. He was convinced that its revival next year is much anticipated by both the traders and the public.

Meanwhile, Fung disclosed that there will be a spectacular fireworks display on the opening night, to give the celebratory mood a boost to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

He called on traders who are keen to set up their stalls at the carnival to register themselves with the organisers as soon as possible; the slots will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

He acknowledged that their participation would lend flare to the carnival, besides boosting the local economy.

Those who are keen to set up stalls at the carnival are urged to contact Fung at 016-?8300989 for registration.