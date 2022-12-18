DAP man suggests removal of ‘dangerous’ traffic light leading to Sentosa Parade

KUCHING (Dec 18): The government should not create a road access without first taking into consideration the safety of road users, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said one such case is the traffic light for vehicles turning into Sentosa Parade at Mile 7 here, just after the flyover heading towards Mile 8.

“This junction is extremely dangerous as cars are travelling at high speed on both sides of the road, especially since this is part of the Pan Borneo Highway. This has caused numerous accidents at this portion of the highway.

“Over the last three days, we have seen two accidents at the exact same spot,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding this showed that the traffic light in question was a danger to road users.

As such, Kong suggested that the said traffic light be removed and that road users wanting to enter Sentosa Parade make a U-turn at Mile 7 1/2 instead.

“The local council and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap have been silent on this issue for far too long. As such, I will be taking the initiative to write to the Public Works Department (JKR) and seek their assistance and consideration into this matter,” he said.

Kong also urged JKR and the Ministry of Works to quickly look into this issue and take the necessary steps for the safety of motorists.