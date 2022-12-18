Dusun hulk takes two titles

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): The annual Mr Borneo 2022 was more than just a competition for Dusun-born bodybuilder Justin Joel.

It was a dream come true for the 40-year-old muscleman to be up on stage and perform alongside fellow athletes from the region.

Moreover, Justin emerged victorious in his Mr Borneo debut, winning not only the Men’s Bodybuilding 80.1kg-above crown, but also the Men’s Athletic Physique title at the finale that took place in the Papar Community Hall near here late Saturday.

“For years, I had only attended as a spectator, or as the one taking videos using smartphone,” he laughed when met after the prize presentation ceremony.

“But seriously, I feel so happy, and also special because it has been my dream to compete in Mr Borneo since 2015.

“I had really gone all out for this competition, willing to forego the bigger WFF (World Fitness Federation), NPC (National Physique Committee) International and FIF (Fitness International Federation) events to put a 101 per cent focus on Mr Borneo 2022.

“Really glad that all of it paid off. I feel like I have won the jackpot,” said the athlete from Tuaran.

Joel outflexed fellow Sabahans, Bob Frender James and David Sakai to respective second and third places in the bodybuilding category; and edged top competitors Chai Fook On and Mohammad Asraf Hamza in the Athletic Physique category.

“I never took anything for granted ever. It was a tough battle, especially in the Athletic Physique preliminary where there were over 20 contestants.

“Still, I made the cut to the finals and won. I stand by this mantra: ‘Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it’,” said Joel.

Mr Borneo 2022 was organised by the Community Development Leader Unit of N.29 Pantai Manis State Constituency, in collaboration with tthe Papar District Office, Papar District Council and Sabah Bodybuilding Association.

It played host to over 200 bodybuilding and physique athletes from Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Brunei.