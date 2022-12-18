Girl Guides S’wak presents 285 tents to Bomba for disaster relief efforts

KUCHING (Dec 18): The Sarawak branch of the Girl Guides Association Malaysia yesterday presented a total of 285 tents to the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for its disaster relief efforts.

The tents were presented by Girl Guides state president Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud to Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman at the Girl Guides Sarawak headquarters here.

It is learnt the tents were donated by Temasek Foundation International to the Girl Guides Association Malaysia to be distributed and utilised during disasters.

When met by reporters, Khiruddin expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak Girl Guides as well as Temasek Foundation for the contribution.

“These portable tents can be utilised by disaster victims when relocated to temporary evacuation centres. This is a good initiative as it shows that when it comes to facing disasters, everyone in the community can play a part,” he said.

He added Bomba always welcomes strategic collaborations with large companies whether through contributions or in carrying out community-based programmes.

Meanwhile, Dayang Morliah said she hoped Sarawak Girl Guides and Bomba would continue to carry out joint activities in the future.