Give PM Anwar a chance to serve full term, says Riot

SERIAN (Dec 18): Malaysians should give a chance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to serve his full term, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

“I hope there is no such thing as ‘Sheraton Move’. Because in order for the country to progress, we have to make sure the unity government is supported by all,” he said referring to the political manoeuvre in 2020 that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Riot also said the formation of the unity government led by Anwar was decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after none of the political blocs gained a sufficient majority in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“In the current situation where there is no political bloc with strong majority, there is no other way except for the formation of a unity government

“Give the Prime Minister the chance to continue. What we want is to make sure the government in stable because once the government is stable, the investors from other countries will come in,” he added.

Having previously served as Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia in the previous federal government, Riot said he had experienced during the meetings with those from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan how they valued a country’s stability before deciding to invest their money.

“The first thing (I noticed) looking at the body language, was they want to make sure you having stable government,” he said.

Riot made these remarks when met by reporters during his GE15 Appreciation event at Awah Gawai Kampung Pichin last night (Dec 17).

The event held to show appreciation to those who worked hard for his 16,697-vote majority win in GE15 was also attended by community leaders from Serian.