GRS drops Bersatu as coalition member, says Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18) Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Supreme Council has decided to drop Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as a component member of the coalition during its meeting on Dec 9, said GRS deputy chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maxminus Ongkili.

Ongkili, who is Parti Bersatu Sabah president, also said the GRS Supreme Council meeting chaired by him also decided to retain Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as the coalition chairman.

“The GRS’ supreme council also decided to join the Unity Government based on the commitment to build a stable government for the sake of the people’s well-being and the development of the country,” he said in a press statement today.

Therefore, Ongkili said Bersatu Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee or his party has nothing to do with the Unity Government Agreement whose principles and goals have been rejected by his party.

The statement was issued in response to Ronald’s statement yesterday, saying that the agreement signed by GRS was not valid, because Bersatu as a member of GRS was never involved in any discussion to join the agreement.

On Friday, four major political party coalitions – Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), GRS – and Parti Warisan (Warisan) that form the Malaysian Unity Government signed the agreement to ensure political stability and drive the country’s economy.