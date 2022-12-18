Hajiji’s position as GRS chairman should be reviewed, says Ronald

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee has called for Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s position as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman to be reviewed.

Ronald said this is because Hajiji was appointed as GRS chairman in his capacity as the then-Bersatu Sabah liaison chairman.

“As he has left Bersatu, he is now only a member of GRS and therefore his post as chairman should be reviewed,” he said in a statement last night.

The Bersatu vice-president, who was appointed as Bersatu Sabah’s liaison chief last week, also said that the situation made the memorandum of understanding signed by Hajiji on behalf of GRS last Friday, supporting the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government invalid.

Bersatu, he said, is the founding party of GRS and according to Clause 6.1 (ii) of the GRS Constitution, Bersatu is a valid member of the coalition.

“As Bersatu Sabah liaison chief, I wish to inform you that Bersatu, as a member of the GRS coalition has never been involved in any discussion pertaining to the memorandum of understanding with other party coalitions to form a federal government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I affirm that Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who was appointed as GRS chairman in his capacity as Bersatu Sabah liaison chief no longer has the legitimacy to remain as chairman of GRS due to his action to leave Bersatu.

“Therefore, his membership in GRS is now only as an individual member and his position as chairman of GRS must be decided again by the supreme council of GRS.

“As a result of this, the memorandum of understanding between the coalition of political parties supporting the PH-led federal government signed by Hajiji as chairman of GRS yesterday (Friday) is invalid and does not represent the aspirations of Bersatu through GRS,” he said.