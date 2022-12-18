In Sarikei, pythons caught after hearty meal

SARIKEI (Dec 18): Two pythons that had feasted on chickens at two different locations here were finally captured by the Civil Defence Department (APM) and Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) early yesterday morning.

One was captured by the firefighters from a chicken coop of a house at Jalan Kenari here at around 7.20am.

According to Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin, the python captured by his men was believed to have swallowed a mature chicken, judging from its swollen belly.

Sarikei APM Officer, Shahrol Azizi Zaidi, meanwhile said its team of trained snake handlers was deployed to a house at Jalan Masjid Baru here and managed to capture the reptile at around 7.50am.

The python, which was found hiding in the coop, had a smaller bulge and was believed to have swallowed a chick, Shahrol said.