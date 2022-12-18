Kg Kudei wooden walkway condition brought to Bandar Kuching rep’s attention

KUCHING (Dec 18): The bad condition of the wooden bridge walkway at Kampung Kudei here has been brought to the attention of Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP recently paid a visit to the village to hand over some wooden planks to residents so they could rebuild the rotten sections of the wooden walkway.

“Due to long-term rot and constant flooding in the area, many of the wooden bridge walkways have decayed while some are even seriously damaged.

“That is why I, while led by local resident representatives, personally visited Kampung Kudei to learn about the issue and see for myself the condition of the wooden walkway,” he said in a statement.

He said that during his visit, he discovered that the decay of the walkway was worse than expected and this endangered the safety of residents, especially children.

“The Kampung Kudei squatters area is located at the boundary of the state constituencies of Satok and Batu Lintang.

“There are hundreds of households staying here, with the majority of them being low-income families. Due to the dense neighbourhood, the sanitary conditions of the village are also relatively poor,” said Yii.

He pointed out that the existing wooden bridge walkway runs through the entire wooden housing area and is also the only pedestrian walkway for residents to their dwelling.

“Therefore, the construction of the wooden bridge walkway is very important.

“Under the assistance of a charitable resident representative, we managed to find some well-meaning people who were willing to sell second-hand wooden planks that were suitable for building wooden bridge walkways at an affordable price,” he said.

He said the residents also inspected and were happy with the condition of the planks.

“My office then helped with the purchase of the wooden planks so that the residents can build the walkway as soon as possible,” he added.