Lukanisman to continue serving constituents despite busy schedule

MIRI (Dec 18): Deputy Minister of Health Lukanisman Awang Sauni has pledged to continue servicing his constituents in Sibuti despite his busy schedule as a minister.

In a welcoming dinner held at a restaurant here Friday, Lukanisman hoped that his constituents would understand his new role.

“As you all know, I immediately started my work as the deputy minister after the swearing in ceremony.

“As soon as the swearing in ceremony ended, I met with Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof. Then I met with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said, adding that he had also met up with various departments in the MOH, which explained why he was unable to come back to Miri immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

He thus apologised to his constituents for not being able to reply to their messages the past week.

“Moving forward, please do not hesitate to remind me of my duty, in case I have forgotten my responsibility towards all of you,” he said.

About 200 people attended the gathering.