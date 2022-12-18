Newly-built SK Sri Simalajau handed over to S’wak State Education Dept

BINTULU (Dec 18): The newly-constructed SK Sri Simalajau, Bintulu has been officially handed over to the Sarawak State Education Department on Dec 15, following its completion on July 19, this year.

The Public Works Department (JKR), in a Facebook post, said the construction of the new primary school started on June 26, 2019.

According to JKR, the primary school has 24 classrooms and can accommodate about 200 pupils.

The new school also has 24 units of teachers’ quarters and other basic facilities, it added.

The simple handing over ceremony was held at the SK Sri Simalajau meeting room, Batu 33, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

The event was officiated by senior civil engineer of Special Project Team 2, Kueh Song Ping and chief assistant director of Infrastructure Development and Management Unit of Sarawak State Education Department, Deavianna@Vian Penjius@Agang.

Also present were Sarawak Special Project Team 2 officers, representatives from Arkiskape Consultants Sdn Bhd, ECLP Consultants Sdn Bhd, KAZ Consultants Sdn Bhd, Bintulu District Education officer Samri Suhaili, Hamdan Hambali (Bintulu Development Authority), Samado Sdn Bhd project director Simon Chang, as well as senior officers of the Bintulu District Education Office.

This project was implemented under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11), Rolling Plan 1 (RP1).

The main scope of work of this project included the construction of school complex (24 classrooms), canteen, pre-school, open hall, boys hostel, girls hostel, F Quarters, dining hall, surau, road and parking space, water pump house, water reticulation system, surface water drainage, sewerage pipelines, fences and gates, sewerage treatment systems and mechanical and electrical works.