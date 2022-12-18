PBDS optimistic Anwar’s new government is fair for all

KUCHING (Dec 18): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) has expressed confidence that the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be fair to all religions and races in Malaysia.

Its president Bobby William said many Christians, if not all, are pleased on Anwar’s appointment as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister, whom they see as a moderate Muslim leader.

“We in PBDS see Anwar as a moderate Muslim leader and a beacon of hope for millions of Christians in Malaysia,” said Bobby.

“Let it be known that we are not asking for special treatment from the new government under Anwar but we pray that he will protect our rights as Christians and citizens of this country.

“We strongly support his leadership and believe he is fair to all religions and race in Malaysia,” he added.

Bobby said as a man and politician who has been fighting against corruption all his life, Anwar is indeed God’s sent when corruption in the country is at its worst of late.

“Corruption is a disease like cancer, of which, if not treated, will bring the country to its knees. Any religion, be it Islam, Christianity, Hinduism or Buddhism abhors corruption,” he said, while pointing out the need to have a leader of Anwar’s calibre to heal the country.

Among PBDS’ wish lists for the Christmas season, Bobby said is to see that all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, to be united as Malaysians in the spirit of brotherhood with a common vision of peace and prosperity.

“The country had been deeply embroiled in racial, religious and political divisions prior to the formation of the new government, and therefore, we hope for a new phase and chapter of a national healing process led by our new Prime Minister Anwar,” he said.