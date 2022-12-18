PBM reinstates two supreme council members

SIBU (Dec 18): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has decided to reinstate the position of two supreme council members who were suspended prior to the 15th General Election, said its president Datuk Larry Sng.

They are Dato Chua Liam Chye and Mira Muniraa Abu Bakar.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sng said he had meaningful discussion with the two of them along with the party’s disciplinary committee.

“The meeting lasted an hour and a half, and it was decided then that their suspension shall be lifted and their positions reinstated.

“As for the remaining supreme council members who are still under suspension and decided not to attend the meeting today (Saturday), a showcause letter will be sent to them by Monday next week.

“Failure to reply in writing within a week will tantamount to their immediate expulsion from the party. Should they reply, I have instructed the disciplinary committee to resolve the status of those members before the end of the month,” he said.

Sng said the members who are currently suspended include Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Haniza Mohamad Taha, Dr Daroyah Alwi, Rahimah Majid, Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju, Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari, Na’im Brundage, Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir, Zakaria Abdul Rahim, Dato Roger Tan Seng Huat and Albakri Salim.

Their suspension was done in accordance with PBM’s Constitution Fasal 60(iii).