Riot says not upset about not being in Anwar’s cabinet, focus now on serving as Serian MP

SERIAN (Dec 18): Eight-term Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said he is not upset about not being appointed as a cabinet member of the federal unity government despite winning his seat with a big majority in the recently concluded 15th General Election (GE15).

Riot told reporters last night that he accepted that cabinet appointment is the prerogative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim although he believed he can still perform if given a role.

He also said his focus is now on serving the constituents of Serian in his capacity as normal member of parliament (MP), and let the younger blood taking on the duties in the cabinet led by Anwar.

“I have had my heydays – five years as a full minister and four years as deputy minister, I have given my best and I think I was one of the high performers those days.

“But not being given (cabinet post), I am not upset. Well, it’s the prerogative of the Prime Minister. But of course, if I am given, maybe I can still (perform).

“What is important now, since that I am not a minister, is on what I envision Serian will look like in the next five years such as I want this and this to happen. If that is achieved, I will be very happy,” he said when met during his GE15 Appreciation event at Awah Gawai in Kampung Pichin.

Riot, 71, was one of those had been speculated to be appointed as full minister from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) after convincingly winning the Serian seat by a majority of 16,697 votes.

He had served as deputy minister of foreign affairs from 2010 to 2013 before being appointed as minister of human resources from 2013 to 2018. He was also special envoy of the prime minister to East Asia from 2020 till this year.

His name was not included in the line-up of full ministers announced by Anwar early this month.

On his immediate task, Riot said the fresh mandate given by Serian voters provides him the opportunity to continue pursuing what he wants to be implemented and done in the constituency.

He said this includes pursuing a new Serian Hospital and a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS).

According to him, the Tebedu ICQS remains his pet subject because he wanTs the current facility to be upgraded in order to facilitate economic spillover coming from the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara in Kalimantan.

“The current ICQS is small and just like a ‘reban ayam’ (chicken coop),” he added.

He will also highlight the need to improve internet connectivity in Serian, as well as to push for already approved SMK Serian No 2 and SK Sri Sadong schools to be constructed as soon as possible.

He believed the current working relationship with three assemblymen in Serian namely Martin Ben in Kedup, John llus (Bukit Semuja) and Dr Simon Sinang Bada (Tebedu) will bring Serian to greater heights

On the event that night, Riot said it was to thank those who had worked hard and sacrificed their time and energy to ensure he as GPS candidate win convincingly in Serian.

He said he had won a lot votes from young and new voters who were registered following the implementation of Undi18, based on votes counted from voting streams for the Undi18 voters.

“The votes votes from Undi18 led to higher majority for me,” he added.

The itinerary for the event saw cultural dance performances from ethnic groups in Serian, and performances from local recording artistes including the local band Acid Rain which recently won accolade at the Bidayuh Music Award.