Sabah records 30 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 18): Sabah recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases today, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

This is a decrease of 15 cases from Saturday.

He said the lower number of cases reported was a result of lesser test samples submitted, with a slightly lower positivity rate recorded.

“The total number of test samples today was 801 with a positivity rate of 3.75 per cent compared to 1,195 yesterday, with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent,” he said.

Only seven districts recorded new infections with Kota Kinabalu still recording double-digit cases at 14 cases.

Twenty other districts did not record any new infections in the last 24 hours.

A total of 29 of the 30 cases recorded today are in Category 1 and Category 2 and the remaining case is in Category 4.