Three Serian families evacuated due to flash floods allowed to return home

KUCHING (Dec 18): The improving weather conditions in Serian have enable all three families who were evacuated to the Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin temporary flood relief centre to return to their homes today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said that after ensuring all three houses were safe for their return, they were given the green light to pack their bags and return home at 12pm.

It added that on Dec 16, a total of four families were brought to the temporary flood relief centre after their houses were inundated by flood waters which reached a depth of between 0.3 and 0.9 metres.

Yesterday, one family was allowed to return home as the flood waters had receded from their home.

Meanwhile, APM has mobilised a total of 69 personnel statewide to monitor 58 flood prone areas in the state.

As of 12pm today, the water levels in Kuching, Bau, Mukah and Miri are recorded to be at a normal level.

APM has also recorded a receding water level in Sarikei namely at the surrounding areas of the Julau town jetty, Sarikei waterfront, and the Sarikei ferry ramp.

Also recording a decrease in water level is at Rumah Joseph Salim, Jalan Utama Salim, Kampung Kedada, Jalan Stabau and areas at Rumah Gerinsam, Rumah Marta Lu and Tanjung Latap in Sibu.

Both the rivers at Sungai Salim and Sungai Assan in Sibu are also seeing a decrease in the water level.