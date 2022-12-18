Wee: All tourist spots should be closely monitored, well maintained to ensure visitors’ safety

KUCHING (Dec 18): All tourist attractions across the nation ought to be closely monitored and well maintained in order to ensure the safety of visitors, asserted Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said any attractions or spots, for as long as they are open for visitors or overnight stay, must go through safety checks and be regulated.

“All attractions that draw in visitors must possess a permit. In this respect, the government must conduct stringent checks because failing this, people’s lives may be at stake,” he said during his weekly Facebook Live session yesterday.

He made these points in light of the Batang Kali tragedy that had claimed 24 lives as of yesterday evening.

Wee said any extension works on tourist attractions must obtain approval from the authorities concerned.

He pointed out that if extension works carried out at tourist attractions failed to meet the rules and regulations, insurance company may not fulfill any compensations should any tragedy happen.

He said the authorities are also obligated to conduct further checks on any tourist attractions that had drawn in increasing crowds to ensure the safety of visitors.

As for private properties, he said once they are open to visitors, safety measures must be put in place to protect lives.

He added that professional guards may even need to be recruited to meet the safety requirements.

“As for members of the public, they are equally responsible for their own safety. Before visiting a tourist attraction, must take safety into account and take some preventive measures for the safety of their own and their loved ones,” Wee said.