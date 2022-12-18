Woman loses four family members in Batang Kali landslide

SUNGAI BULOH (Dec 18): A woman who lost four family members overnight in the landslide in Batang Kali could not control her grief when she went to claim their bodies at Sungai Buloh Hospital (HSB).

Too distraught, Beh Su Lee, 59, from Sabak Bernam, could hardly walk and almost collapsed when she left the hospital’s forensic unit that she had to be supported by family members to get to the car.

Beh said she lost her 35-year-old daughter, son-in-law (34), and two grandchildren, a boy and a girl aged six and one, in the landslide on Friday morning.

“Yesterday I identified three bodies. Today, I identified another one,” she said briefly to reporters before leaving the hospital.

A few minutes before Beh left the hospital, two hearses were seen leaving, believed to be transporting the coffins of her family members.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 24 people have been confirmed dead while nine others are still missing. — Bernama