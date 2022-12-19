Abdul Samat: Kg Kudei Dunggun will have new bridge, construction to begin Jan 2023

KUCHING (Dec 19): The state government is seeking to fully resolve the issue of the dilapidated bridge in Kampung Kudei Dunggun with a new bridge in the pipeline, said Political Secretary to the Premier Abdul Samat Gany.

“Due to the plight of the community in the area, a decision was made to allocate funds for the construction of a new bridge to replace the existing one.

“Due to the high cost of the new bridge, its construction has been divided into four packages – A, B, C and D. The construction will start on Jan 2023 (next month),” he told a press conference here today in response to public concern on the situation of the existing bridge.

He added the allocation for the new bridge is being approved by Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

Abdul Samat said packages A and B were designed and evaluated by the Public Works Department, with these two packages being 200 metres in length.

“As for packages C and D, they will be implemented after the completion of packages A and B with its length estimated to be 150 metres.”

He said a site visit was conducted to assess the situation in the area and obtain feedback in August, where it was attended by officers from the Satok Service Centre along with several community leaders.

This was after a community representative had suggested for the construction of a new bridge in the area to the Satok Service Centre.

Abdul Samat said the project seeks to resolve the problem in the area fully and the construction will be done to JKR’s standard.

“We seek to provide a total solution to the matter – not only on a piecemeal basis. This is not merely supplying a few pieces of wood planks to resolve the issue,” he said.

Abdul Samat assured that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok continues to address issues affecting the community and will provide the necessary assistance.

“With the completion of the new bridge, it definitely will provide comfort to the local residents. PBB Satok hopes that the local community will give their cooperation during the construction period.

“We hope that with the action taken by the GPS state government and PBB Satok, the issue of the Kampung Kudei Dunggun bridge will not arise in the future,” he said.

Also present during the press conference were PBB Satok assistant branch secretary Azmi Hipni and PBB Satok branch exco Zaidi Sirat.