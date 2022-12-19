Batang Kali farm where deadly landslide took place offers condolences to victims and their families

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): The management of Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor extended its condolences to the families of those who perished in the landslide last Friday as well as its prayers for the recovery of those who survived.

The management said it “humbly bow to everyone affected by this tragedy”.

“Disasters are faceless, love is with us! Our hearts are closely connected with you, may the deceased rest in peace.

“Heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families; pray for the survivors and the injured for recovery, and please, continue to take care,” it said in a brief message on Facebook.

Its message was published in three languages: English, Malay and Mandarin.

The farm also paid tribute to the search-and-rescue team who are still looking for nine people said to be missing.

Today marks the fourth day of the search-and-rescue mission that has been impeded by the monsoon season and the terrain.

Out of 94 people, 61 people survived and 24 have been confirmed dead, including children.

Among those who perished were several teachers and staff from SJK(C) Mun Choong here and their families who had gone camping during the year end school holidays. – Malay Mail