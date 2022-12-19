Batang Kali landslide: SAR operation for remaining nine victims continues

BATANG KALI (Dec 19): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining nine victims of the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Raya, here, resumed today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis, when contacted by Bernama said the operation which has now entered its fourth day would focus on Sector A (Hillview) and Sector C (Riverside) zones, as well as areas that have not been excavated.

Six dogs from the K9 dog detection unit were brought to the search area at 8.30am in a cloudy weather.

The SAR operation was suspended at about 9.30 pm yesterday due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As of now, a total of 24 victims have been confirmed dead out of a total of 94 people involved in the tragedy and 61 people have been rescued. – Bernama