Confidence vote on PM Anwar is to ensure govt stability, says MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): The motion of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat was made to ensure the stability of the Unity Government, boost the confidence of foreign investors and encourage the country’s economic growth.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) said during the debate session that Malaysians were tired of the uncertain political situation that led to changes in government and stunted the country’s economic growth.

“Give way to this new prime minister, I am confident he can do the best for our government, have mercy on our country and her people,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) said the Unity Government led by Anwar is committed to stabilise the political climate, ensure economic prosperity and would unite the people and raise Malaysia’s standing globally.

He added that normally, such a motion was not debated but would be immediately voted on, but due to the government’s commitment towards democratic values, MPs were allowed to debate the motion.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) admitted that foreign countries’ confidence in Malaysia must be retained properly and priority must be given to the country’s economic development to ensure Malaysians are able to live in peace and prosperity.

He claimed, however, that the motion was only a gimmick as it was done after a cooperation agreement between political coalition leaders was signed.

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) also suggested that the motion be postponed till the report on the status of four Bersatu MPs who contested on Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) tickets was made available.

On December 10, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders unanimously decided to exit the party but would remain in GRS.

The four MPs in question are Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is also Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Papar), Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Ranau) and Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had earlier tabled the motion of confidence to support the appointment of Anwar as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Following the motion’s tabling, chaos ensued in the Dewan Rakyat briefly when Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) stood up and questioned the need for the motion.

Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) then interjected by stating that the motion was tabled because Pakatan Harapan (PH) was brave enough to prove the support Anwar had, compared to when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister.

The motion was then passed by the Dewan Rakyat through majority voice after being debated by 13 government and opposition MPs. — Bernama