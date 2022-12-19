Covid-19: Sarawak records 689 cases in Epid Week 50

KUCHING (Dec 19): Sarawak recorded 689 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 50, a decrease of 21 per cent compared to the previous Epid week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that three fatalities from Covid-19 were also recorded; two in Sarikei and one in Samarahan.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 244 followed by Sibu (99), Miri (76), Bintulu (71), Sarikei (34), Samarahan (27), Bau (20), Serian (17), Dalat (14), Betong (12) and Kapit (10).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Sri Aman (9); Mukah and Meradong (6 cases each); Pakan (5); Simunjan (4); three cases each in Subis, Lubok Antu, Lundu, Daro and Saratok; two cases each in Marudi, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Kabong, Asajaya, Limbang, Matu; and one case each in Lawas, Kanowit, Sebauh, Selangau, Song and Beluru.