Doris: GPS will continue backing unity govt

KUCHING (Dec 19): Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie has assured the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to support the current administration.

While extending support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister, Doris said the GPS coalition’s stance was to back the unity government since Sarawak values the country’s stability.

“The priority of GPS is to ensure that the politics of the country returns to stability, so that the government formed can focus on efforts to ensure the well-being of the people,” she said when debating the motion of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Doris said GPS MPs had already indicated their support after the 15th General Election results were announced, however the hung Parliament had led GPS to leave the decision to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after their party leaders were summoned to Istana Negara.

“Initially, GPS had given support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th prime minister. However, after no party was able to obtain a majority to be appointed as prime minister, His Majesty advised a unity government be formed to overcome national political crisis.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong ordered that all parties, including GPS, consider the formation of a unity government to facilitate the formation of a new government after GE15. His Majesty’s order was based on the situation at the time with no one getting a simple majority to become prime minister.

“Therefore, GPS submits with full faith and consent to the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong based on the principles of Rukun Negara and in accordance with the authority he has under the Malaysian Constitution,” she said, adding that while GPS always strived for political unity among its coalition partners, political stability would be the prerequisite for the country to move forward.

She also warned continuous political infighting could jeopardise the country’s effort to bring economic stability to the country.

“If we continue to fight, we are worried that the country will continue to collapse and the victims are the people and the country. What’s more is we are expected to face uncertain economic challenges in the next year.

“With the formation of the unity government led by Tambun MP, and GPS as part of this government, I believe we will be able to create a more stable political situation and with this political stability we will together build the country’s economy towards a more prosperous and prosperous Malaysia,” she said.