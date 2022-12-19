Family lucky to move out in time before dilapidated rented house in Miri collapses

MIRI (Dec 19): A family of seven was lucky to have move out in time before their dilapidated rented wooden house in Kampung Wireless here collapsed at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of four personnel was deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident by a neighbour at around 8.45pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the house had completely collapsed.

“No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident as the tenants had temporarily moved to their relative’s house and only their belongings were left in the house,” he said in a statement.

It is learned that the house owner had earlier advised the tenants to evacuate the house as it was no longer safe to live in.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the team ended the operation at 9.26pm.