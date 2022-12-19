Fisherman’s conviction for reckless driving set aside

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 19): A fisherman won his appeal at the High Court here to set aside his conviction and sentence for a charge of reckless driving which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist four years ago.

Justice Wong Siong Tung acquitted and discharged Azrih Marikan, 46, after quashing the lower court’s decision.

On February 28, 2020, the Traffic Court in Kota Belud jailed the appellant for three years plus RM5,000 fine, in default, 12 months’ imprisonment after a full trial.

It was learnt that the appellant managed to obtain a stay of his execution, pending the appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The charge stated that the appellant had driven a car recklessly which had allegedly caused the death of the motorcyclist aged 43 at Jalan Kota Belud-Kota Marudu on July 13, 2018.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

If found guilty, the charge carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Azrih was defended by counsel Luke Ressa Balang.