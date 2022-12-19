Indian association celebrates young achievers, hosts leadership course

KUCHING (Dec 19): The Indian Association of Kuching (IAK) yesterday presented Achiever’s awards to 11 children of the Indian community here who had achieved outstanding results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination.

IAK president Anthony Ramanair presented the awards at the IAK Hall after closing the ‘Self-Leadership Development’ programme which involved some 40 participants here.

“We are proud to present these awards to these children who are the future of our community,” he said.

On the self-leadership development programme that ran from Dec 17 to Dec 18, Anthony disclosed that the programme was funded by Malaysian Incentive Community Empowerment Programme (MyIce).

“MyIce has funded this programme with an allocation of RM10,000 given through the Registar of Societies, with its aim to benefit the Indian community,” he said.

The programme, he hoped, would benefit the participants in a way that help them emerge as action-oriented people, resourceful and receptive to challenge and opportunity for growth.