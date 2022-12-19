Johari Abdul is new Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): Former Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul was elected as the new Speaker of Dewan Rakyat to replace Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Johari, who was proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim garnered 147 votes against the opposition’s nominee, former Home Minister Tan Sri Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad, who obtained only 74 votes.

The motion to elect the new Speaker was made soon after the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament began at 10 am.

Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin said he received the written nominations for Johari and Mohd Radzi on Dec 5.

Azhar Azizan officially stepped down as the Speaker on Dec18 after holding the post since July 13, 2020. – Bernama

