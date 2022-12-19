KDC chief suggests changing state’s education system back to English medium

KAPIT (Dec 19): Sarawak should explore changing its education system back to the English medium while still emphasising the importance of Bahasa Melayu as the national language, said Kapit District Council (KDC) chairman Lating Minggang.

He said with English being the universal language, it is important that the state consider the move to maintain the competitiveness of Sarawakians in the global market.

“The English language has an enormous impact on the state’s cultural evolution, sustenance of the labour pool, and in some ways too, it’s an integral part of the people’s critical-thinking skills.

“The use of the English language needs to be strengthened in the state, since the language is also being used worldwide in the global market,” he said when commenting on the move by Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to amend the agreement with the unity government which allows Sarawak to use both English and Bahasa Melayu as its official languages.

Abang Johari during the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association’s 21st anniversary dinner in Kuching last Friday said the original agreement only included Article 152 of the Federal Constitution for the use of Bahasa Melayu as the country’s official language.

The Premier said he had “put a stop” to this and amended the agreement to include Article 161 of the Federal Constitution, for English and Bahasa Melayu to be Sarawak’s official languages.

Lating said the quick action by Abang Johari to include Article 161 was in fact to safeguard against the continuous erosion of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said industry players have long highlighted the poor command of English and soft skills among many new graduates, along with the lack of critical-thinking and problem-solving skills required by corporate players.

“In using English alongside Bahasa Melayu, Sarawak is merely exercising her rights as part of MA63,” he added.

Nevertheless, Lating said changing the state’s education back to the English medium would require at least one generation to produce the desired outcome.