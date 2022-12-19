DAP’s Alice Lau, BN’s Ramli Md Nor elected as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speakers

KUCHING (Dec 19): Lanang MP Alice Lau and Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Ramli Md Nor were today elected as the Deputy Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat.

Lau and Ramli’s names were proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Lau, who is from DAP, received 146 votes while Ramli, a BN lawmaker, garnered 148 votes.

The opposition nominee, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), only received 74 votes.

Mas Ermieyati’s name was proposed by Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and seconded by Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

The election of the Deputy Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat was the second order business of the House as the 15th Parliament session convened today.