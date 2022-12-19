Minute of silence in Parliament for deadly Batang Kali landslide victims

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): Newly elected Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul called for a minute of silence this morning in respect of those who perished in the pre-dawn landslide at Batang Kali, Selangor on December 16.

Johari thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who nominated him for the role as well as those who voted for him in his first speech after becoming Speaker.

He then led the assembly in observing the minute of silence as they quietly prayed for the deceased.

An early morning landslide in Batang Kali last Friday caused tonnes of earth to fall on a campsite near the Father’s Organic Farm, located near the alternative road to Gohtong Jaya in Pahang.

A total of 94 people are said to have been involved in the landslide, with 61 survivors and 24 dead so far.

Today marks the fourth day of an ongoing search-and-rescue operation for nine people unaccounted for out of the 94. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME