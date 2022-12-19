Motion for vote of confidence for PM Anwar tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): The motion for a vote of confidence for Tambun Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today to confirm his legitimacy as Prime Minister leading the Unity Government.

The motion was brought forth by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament and was seconded by the other Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In tabling the motion, Fadillah said that in view of the global economic outlook which is expected a recession next year, it was important for the Unity Government to get support from all Members of the Dewan Rakyat.

“This will strengthen the confidence of investors, the business community and the people (in the government),” he said, adding that Anwar’s leadership and the Unity Government should be supported for the well-being of the people and the country.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on November 24 after the 15th General Election resulted in a hung Parliament scenario with no coalition having the numbers for an outright majority in the 222-seat Parliament. — Bernama