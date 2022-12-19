Motion of confidence on PM Anwar passed via voice vote

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): The motion of confidence on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim passed via a voice vote today in the Dewan Rakyat.

The debate on the motion saw the participation of 12 MPs, including Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) new Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The session saw several heated exchanges between former allies-turned-political foes, notably on the issue of the legitimacy of the government and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) supporting Anwar recently signed by the five parties that make up the current unity government. — Malay Mail

