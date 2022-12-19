Muhyiddin should abstain from vote of confidence in Parliament, says Kit Siang

KUCHING (Dec 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Lim Kit Siang wants Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to abstain from the vote of confidence in Parliament in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister.

According to Lim, Muhyiddin’s most patriotic duty is to abstain from the vote of confidence in Parliament as his opposition to the motion would mean that “he subordinates the country’s stability and future to his own personal zeal to become a ‘backdoor’ prime minister again”.

He feared that the former prime minister will do his utmost to topple Anwar as the prime minister through the creation of a Sheraton Move 2 political conspiracy.

“Let Muhyiddin stand up in Parliament on the motion of confidence to state what are his proposals to resolve the paramount issues such as the unity of Malaysians and how Malaysia could end the decline of the nation from a first-rate world-class nation to a second-rate mediocre country, in danger of becoming a failed and divided state on Malaysia’s Centennial,” he said in a statement today.

Lim felt that he was qualified to tell Muhyiddin how to be a responsible Opposition leader, after having served as the longest Opposition leader in the country.

“I remember the first vote of confidence in the history of Malaysian Parliament in 1976, after the second prime minster Tun (Abdul) Razak (Hussein) died and (Tun) Hussein Onn became the third prime minister of Malaysia,” he said.

He recollected that the DAP MPs abstained and did not oppose the vote of confidence in Hussein as the third prime minister.

“In my speech on the motion, I spoke of how Malaysia could be an united, progressive, purposive and prosperous nation.

“I spoke of the growing discontent among the Malay poor that the fruits of development were enjoyed by the owners of privilege, properly and instruments of production and the growing frustration among non-Malays who were more and more convinced that they did not have a future in Malaysia with large numbers of non-Malay professionals who had left or were preparing to emigrate overseas; the decline in moral authority of the government because of rampant corruption in high political places, whether at the Federal or State government levels, and increasing deception and dishonesty in public life,” he said.

Lim added that the vote of confidence in Anwar as the 10th prime minster of Malaysia will be the second vote of confidence in the history of Malaysian Parliament.