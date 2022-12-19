PM Anwar: Thank you for the clear and firm support 

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed gratitude and appreciation for the trust and support shown to him in Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said the government today brought a Vote of Confidence Motion for the Prime Minister and successfully proved the legitimacy of the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat Members.

“Now is the time to work and embody the changes that the people desire,” he said through a post on Facebook.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, proved his legitimacy as the 10th Prime Minister, when the Vote of Confidence Motion for him was passed with more votes in favour on the first day of the 15th Parliament in Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

The legitimacy of the Tambun Member of Parliament was confirmed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul who announced the decision after a voice vote was taken once the 13 government and opposition MPs finished debating it.

Earlier the motion was submitted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and supported by another Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama