Sabah records 16 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 19): The number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah has dipped below the 20 cases mark today with only 16 recorded.

The last time Sabah recorded less that 20 daily cases was on May 3, this year, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

According to him, the positivity rate in the state also dropped to 1.76 per cent today compared to 3.72 per cent yesterday.

“Only five districts reported new infections today, namely Kota Kinabalu (6 cases), Papar (6 cases), Tuaran (2 cases) and Kota Belud and Tawau which each recorded 1 case.

A total of 22 districts have not recorded any new infections in the past 24 hours.

All cases reported today are in categories 1 and 2.