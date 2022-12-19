Sepsis, meningitis possible cause baby’s death, says S’wak health director

KUCHING (Dec 19): A three-month old baby who died while on a bus journey from Kuching to Sarikei could have possibly died from blood infection (sepsis) with complications of a brain membrane infection (meningitis), said Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

The state health director said the possible cause of death of the baby was based on reports obtained from interviews with the parents, medical records and physical examination of the baby’s body.

“According to the final investigation report, the three-month-old baby died on the bus while travelling with his mother from Kuching to Sarikei on Dec 4 with the aim of seeking traditional treatment.

“The baby’s mother noticed that her child was not breathing when they stopped at the (Jelukong) bus stop (in Sri Aman). The baby was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said in a statement.

He said an autopsy was not performed on the infant as the family did not agree to it.

“The baby’s body was brought home by his family to be buried,” he said.

Dr Ooi also advised the public to take their babies or children to the nearest health facility immediately if they find that they are unwell.

On Dec 9, the State Health Department issued a statement regarding this incident which had gone viral on social media.

Dr Ooi in the statement had then said the cause of death was still under investigation and requested for the baby’s parents to contact the department to help with investigation as soon as possible.