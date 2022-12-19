Sibu Central Market hawkers receive MRP funds from Bukti Assek rep

SIBU (Dec 19): Hawkers at the Central Market here yesterday received minor rural project (MRP) allocations from Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Chieng said the funds were for the hawkers’ association look after the welfare of its members in addition to easing their burden in the schooling needs of their children.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, many hawkers experienced a decline in business and reduced income.

“Fortunately, the government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had ensured that a lot of aid was channelled to those in need, especially hawkers,” he said.

He said with the economy having reopened, hawkers at the Central Market are able to operate as usual and can utilise the MRP funds to expand their business.

Chieng also expressed confidence that Sibu’s economy will pick up with the arrival of more visitors via direct flights.

“I am very confident that this Central Market will be an attraction for tourists because it sells a variety of fruits and food,” he added.