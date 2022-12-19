Sibu division records 77 dengue cases as of Dec 18

SIBU (Dec 19): The Sibu Division recorded a cumulative 77 dengue cases as of Dec 18, up 113.9 per cent from the 36 cases for the same period in 2021.

When asked for the reason in the increase of cases, the Sibu Divisional Health Office said it was a combination of the rainy season where more Aedes mosquitoes are breeding and the public letting down their guard.

“The public have forgotten that dengue is still endemic in Malaysia and have become complacent and left many (Aedes mosquito) breeding places around their residence and workplace. This, coupled with the rainy season, means more Aedes mosquitoes breeding,” it said.

It added the bulk of the dengue cases in the division were contributed by residential areas.

“There have been three fatalities due to dengue fever in Sibu Division this year.

“Be vigilant and spend 10 minutes daily to check and clean out mosquito breeding areas round our residence,” advised the health office.

Meanwhile, it said that fogging activities are still being carried out.

“Our department does fogging if there are cases and sometimes as a preventative measure,” it said.