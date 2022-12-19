SJFS Concert Band wins virtual band championships in Thailand

KUCHING (Dec 19): St Joseph’s Family of Schools (SJFS) Concert Band has once again brought joy and cheer to the school, state and nation by winning the Thailand World Music Championships (TWMC) 2022 – Virtual Category.

Organised by The Marching Band Association of Thailand in partnership with the World Marching Band Organisation (WMBO) and Asian Marching Band Confederation (AMBC), this year’s TWMC virtual championship saw eight bands from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia vying for the coveted title.

The participants were assessed by an impressive and experienced line-up of judges from Thailand and the United States of America.

Receiving the trophy on behalf of SJFS Concert Band at the prize giving ceremony held in Sisaket, Thailand recently was its band and music director Wilson Tan.

Tan in a statement issued by the school said he was extremely proud of the students following this achievement.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the concert band has stopped rehearsing and performing for more than two years until we came back to in-person rehearsals in June this year.

“What impressed me more is the attitude and discipline the students have shown throughout the process in their pursuit of excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the school’s student development coordinator Benedict Lo said the concert band had achieved another milestone in the band’s young history.

“We could not have done this without the support of the school management and parents.

“We thank them for their constant support and belief in the music and performing arts programme in our school,” he said.

The concert band, with almost half of the band members aged 13 years old and below, performed The Colonel Bogey March (by Kenneth J. Alford), Romanesque (by James Swearingen) and The Marines’ Hymn (arranged by Jerry Brubaker) for the winning performance.