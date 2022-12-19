Solar case: Rosmah’s appeal set to be heard on June 22-23 next year

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 19): The Court of Appeal has fixed June 22 and 23 next year to hear Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against her conviction, 10-year jail sentence and RM970 million fine in her RM1.25 billion corruption case on a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn told reporters this after the date was fixed by Deputy Registrar Norkamilah Aziz during case management conducted online today.

“Rosmah’s appeal against the High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan’s decision in rejecting her application for the judge to recuse himself from presiding over the case would also be heard on the same dates.

“Submissions must be filed before or by May 22, 2023. Submissions in reply, if any, should be filed before or by June 7,” he said adding that the next case management was set on Feb 3.

Rosmah, 70, filed the appeal petition on Oct 13, claiming that the decision of the High Court Judge who meted out a 10-year jail sentence and a fine of RM970 million against her was biased and not based on proper consideration.

She cited 127 grounds on why the High Court erred in the judgment.

On Sept 1, Mohamed Zaini found Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, guilty of three charges of corruption and sentenced her to 10 years in jail for each of the charges with all three prison terms to run concurrently.

He also fined her RM970 million which, should she fail to pay, will see her liable to a total of 30 years in jail.

The High Court however granted her a stay of execution for the imprisonment term and fine pending her appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah was accused of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin. – Bernama