Syed Saddiq files urgent motion on climate emergency as floods hit east of peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 19): Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he has submitted an emergency motion to debate the severe floods affecting the east coast of the peninsula that have displaced over 30,000 people.

Syed Saddiq said he filed the motion under Standing Orders 18(1) and 18(2) with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul today.

In his submission, Syed Saddiq asked that the Dewan Rakyat declare a climate emergency and discuss immediate flood mitigation measures to minimise the damage to the country, especially along the east coast of the peninsula.

“The flood situation in the east coast states so far is very troubling where more than 25,000 families have been affected. The Malaysian Meteorology Department expects that this year’s floods will affect 10 million people in the east coast states alone and that it will be worse than last year.

“Last year’s major national flood resulted in a loss of RM6.5 billion, which claimed 54 lives and affected more than 300,000 families. This is a specific matter of public interest that needs to be addressed immediately. Every second that is delayed will cause more Malaysians to be affected,” Syed Saddiq said.

He also suggested measures for urgent discussion, such as declaring a national climate emergency, reducing bureaucracy in aid distribution, and bipartisanship in the district disaster management committees to ensure timely and effective aid distribution.

Syed Saddiq also called for coordination and assistance at the state and federal levels to ensure aid reaches those in need.

National news agency Bernama reported that as of 6pm today, a total of 32,543 people had been moved to relief centres in five states in the peninsula, as the rain and floods continued to wreak havoc, particularly in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

The report said that Terengganu had the most evacuees at 19,601 from 5,699 families now housed in 243 relief centres, up from 11,415 from 3,326 families in 174 centres as of this morning.

Hulu Terengganu was reported to be the worst-affected district, with 5,726 people taking shelter at 50 relief centres, followed by Besut with 5,067 people in 80 relief centres), Kemaman (3,565 in 26 centres), Setiu (3,172 in 51 centres), Dungun (1,083 in 23 centres), Kuala Terengganu (382 in six centres) and Marang (304 in four centres).

In Kelantan, Bernama reported that 12,104 people from 3,295 families had been evacuated by this evening, up from 8,645 people from 2,586 families as of this morning.

It said that 95 relief centres had been opened in nine of the 10 districts in the state, namely Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.

Rivers in the affected states were reported to have breached danger levels. — Malay Mail