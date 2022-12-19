Unemployed woman in Kuching jailed seven months for abusing meth

KUCHING (Dec 19): An unemployed woman was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after she pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine in September, this year.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali who meted out the sentenced against Lydiawati Saharie, 39, also ordered her to undergo supervision for two years after serving her prison sentence.

Lydiawati was tested positive for methamphetamine at Padawan district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 3.40pm on Sept 26, this year.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 26-year-old man from Kampung Segedup was jailed for 10 months for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine in October, this year.

Syafiqal Majelan pleaded guilty before Nursyaheeqa Nazwa who also ordered him to undergo supervision for two years after serving his prison sentence.

He was tested positive for the methamphetamine and amphetamine at Padawan district NCID around 12.10pm on Oct 5, this year.

Both Lydiawati and Syafiqal were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

The prosecution was conducted separately by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and ASP Rogayah Rosli, while Lydiawati and Syafiqal were unrepresented by a counsel.