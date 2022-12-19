Unity govt can bring more benefits to country, people, says DAP’s Ling

MIRI (Dec 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is optimistic that the unity government has what it takes to bring about more benefits to the country and the people.

In stating this, DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said the most important task for the federal government now is to recover the economy.

“I believe under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country will definitely achieve new successes,” he said.

He was met after leading a DAP team to distribute 2023 calendars to the public at Morsjaya Commercial Centre yesterday.

With him were DAP Sarawak Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Peter Hee and DAP Long Lama branch chairman Marcus Hugo.

At the same time, Ling said the party will continue to work hard for the people despite lacking manpower and resources.

He also welcomed feedback and suggestions from the public on how to improve the party’s service delivery system.

On the calendar distribution, Ling said it was to show DAP’s appreciation to Mirians for their continued support of the party.

“The Morsjaya Commercial Centre area is our first location for the calendar distribution and we will continue distributing it in other locations as well,” he added.

“In addition to extending Christmas and New Year greetings, we also want to take the opportunity to meet the people on the ground.”

The calendar distribution is one of DAP’s annual activity. The calendar contains the telephone numbers of party members and emergency numbers for general reference.